By Oghenefego Obaebor

Director of Greensprings School,Lagos, Mrs Lai Koiki, has said that for Nigerian students to be globally competitive, they must be exposed to modern methods through the use of learning laboratories.

She stated this in a chat with Vanguard recently, adding,”Right now, some of the subjects or content of the subjects in schools are obsolete or would be obsolete in the future.”

Koiki, who said Greensprings School recently invested in modern laboratories for effective learning, explained that the initiative would prepare students for the digital age.

“We have invested in laboratory learning to expose the children from this new academic session to the reality of the future,” Koiki said.

Her words: “The future is for those that are versatile. Children will be able to impact the environment positively if they are technology savvy. This can be achieved by making them show more interest in technology for learning. Instead of using technology for play, students can use it for creativity, thereby empowering themselves and the whole society.”

Speaking in the same vein, Greensprings School Deputy Director of Education, Mr. Barney Wilson, said the school had invested in some learning laboratories.

According to him, the laboratories include, Air and Sea Laboratory, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality Laboratory, Business Incubator, Studios College and University Readiness Centre amongst others.

Wilson explained: “The laboratories are where students can research and explore every aspect of the air and sea. Some of the laboratories will enhance students’ learning in under water robot, drones and station.

