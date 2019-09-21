We must jettison quota system for meritocracy — Osinbajo

Shina Abubakar

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday called for jettisoning of the quota system for meritocracy in a bid to ensure Nigeria’s greatness among the comity of nations.

He said the developed nations of the world reached their potential by utilising their best hands rather than resorting to mediocrity.

Osinbajo made the call at the Osun State University’s 8th Convocation ceremony held at the Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium,, saying even if the quota system would be applied in appointment into service, the ability of a state to produce the very best among its people must be given utmost priority

Delivering a paper titled: “Six Decades of Chequered Nationhood: Nigeria Still Hold The Key To Africa’s Development,” the vice president said the different sections in the country must remain together than to think of secession, adding that stakeholders must promote unity among the diversified ethnic groups.

On the numerous challenges facing the country, he said the most difficult is corruption within the civil service, stressing that it is not only fighting back but pointing fingers at those leading the fight.

Osinbajo, however, insisted that the present administration would be unwavering in its quest to tackle the menace.

He charged the graduating students to see opportunity in the myriad of challenges facing the country, saying there is no better time to live in Nigeria than now.

According to him, many of the growing young men and women did not witness the euphoria attached to the post-independent leadership of building a great nation led by the trio of late Chief Obafemi Awolowo, late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, and the late Ahmad Bello but experienced challenges bewildering the nation.

He said: ” The numerous problems are pointers to the greatness of Nigeria which the new graduate must proffer solutions to write their names in sand of time.”

“Emphasis must be placed first on merit rather than a quota in service requirement. Even where quota is considered, the state must be required to produce their best. This is the way to deploy the best resources to achieve greatness.

No nation can develop if it only embraces mediocrity at the expense of merit.

“We are better together than apart, promoting unity and explore our diversity is in our best interest. Great nation’s are those who explore its diversity to build an entity irrespective of its human problems. We must be unapologetic about our country being together.

The greatest resources of any nation are its people, nations that have no natural resources do become great because of its people. To achieve this we would invest in human capital development. The Federal Government would enforce a compulsory free and quality education for children during their formative years.”

In his remarks, the visitor to the university, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, commended the university for the prudent way it had been managing its resources.

He urged the management to get alumni of the institution more involved in providing solutions to areas of needs in order to make it one of the best in the world.