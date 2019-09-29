We must all sacrifice for national devt. – Ajimobi

A former Governor of Oyo State, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, has called for sacrifice on the parts of the leaders and the citizens towards ensuring the development of the country.

The governor made the call shortly after being honoured by the Catholic Archdiocese of Ibadan on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor was among those who bagged meritorious award at a ceremony held at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Oke Padre in Ibadan.

NAN also reports that the award was part of activities marking the 70th birthday of Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin, the Bishop of the Archdiocese.

“I think it is good for us to work for the development of this country. We must all make sacrifice so that this country can move forward,” he said.

When asked to assess his successor, Gov. Seyi Makinde, who recently marked his 100 days in office, Ajimobi said that it was too early to do an assessment of the administration.

The former governor, who noted that Makinde was elected for a period of four years, said it was too early to do a fair assessment of his government.

“It is too early for me to assess him. I was there for eight years. We should give the man the chance to do his job. I know that he has, at least, four years out of which he has just spent three months. It is too early,” he said.

Ajimobi declared that he would henceforth maintain silence on issues bordering on the state and allow his successor to do his job.

“Yes, I have done eight years of talking. Now, it is time for me to maintain silence and allow the man to do his job,” he said.

Ajimobi said that he had done his best for the state, adding it was time for the incumbent governor to prove his worth.

“I feel highly elated. I feel happy, especially when you are being honoured by the people who you had once served and the people of God. When you are recognised by clerics, I mean, men of God, it is the best honour you can get,” he said. (NAN)

Vanguard