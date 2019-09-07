A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, in this essay, faults a South African minister for alleged racial stereotyping in the wake of xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals in the southern African country including Nigerians.

“I would appreciate them in helping us as well to address the belief our people have and the reality that there are many persons from Nigeria dealing in drugs in our country”- Dr Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor, South African Minister of International Relations.

Is this the sort of thing that ought to be said by the South African government when we are still counting our losses?

At a time the Foreign Minister of South Africa should be apologising to the Nigerian people for the mindless savagery of her compatriots, she is pointing fingers at their victims and seeking to demonise them. What have we done to deserve this?

Worse still, does she think it is right and proper that this is done with the full endorsement and support of the South African government and police? Is that the way forward? Is that the way to build bridges in Africa and enhance peace and stability on the continent?

Can such behaviour be justified or defended under any circumstances? What would she do or think if the Nigerian government and people decide to reciprocate and mete-out the same treatment to South Africans that reside in Nigeria and South African companies that are located here?

If it is true that as many Nigerians deal in drugs, as she has suggested, why can’t the South African government arrest and prosecute them rather than demonise Nigerians?

This is a clear case of racial stereotyping and an attempt to justify hate, racism, xenophobia and black on black violence. Permit me to educate the South African Foreign Minister and set the record straight.

There are thousands of Nigerian professionals, academics, lecturers, intellectuals, businessmen, scientists, engineers and doctors in your country working hard, doing a great job and contributing massively to your development and economy.

The fact that your people hate Nigerians and enjoy attacking us has nothing to do with human-trafficking or drug-trafficking. It is because your people are hateful, xenophobic, racist and envious of us.

And the few irresponsible Nigerians that go to South Africa and indulge in terrible and unforgivable crimes like drug and human trafficking and gang-related violence do so only because your system fuels it.

It is, therefore, not surprising that South Africa has, for the better part of the last 25 years, been described as the “world’s capital for homicide” and the country with the “highest number of people that have been afflicted with HIV AIDS”.

It does not stop there. For the better part of the last 50 years, Nigeria has been the major military and economic power in Africa and we have used our wealth, power and influence to the advantage of many countries on the continent.

For example, had it not been for us, the minority white Boers would still be ruling over black South Africans and apartheid would still have been firmly in place.

We nationalised British Petroleum and Barclays Bank because of them in the late 1970s and thereby compelled the British to accept our demand of black majority rule in South Africa and Zimbabwe and to stop supporting apartheid and their white minority governments.

We are far ahead of South Africa in terms of education and virtually every other sphere of human endeavour and we have opened up our country for them to come and invest in.

Today Nigeria is by far the biggest market for their expertise, products, goods and services and if that market were to ever be closed to them or their companies nationalised it would affect their economy enormously.

The truth is that they benefit far more from and make far more money from us today than we benefit and make money from them.

In a trade war, they have far more to lose than we do because not that many Nigerian companies have invested heavily in and operate in South Africa whilst many South African companies have invested heavily in and operate in Nigeria.

As a matter of fact, some of those companies make more money from the Nigerian market and their Nigerian operations than they do in the whole of the rest of Africa put together. That is what we have offered and given them and yet they have offered and given us next to nothing in return. All we get from them are insults, violence and heartache!

We have liberated and brought peace, justice and stability to many African countries and been a blessing to the Africa continent for many decades despite our present challenges.

Whether it is Angola, Mozambique, Congo, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, Ethiopia, Eritrea, Ghana, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Sudan, Chad or Niger, we were there in full force with our money, our arms, our logistical support and, in some cases, our troops.

We shed blood and our blood was shed for other African countries over the years yet all we get in return are insults.

If only South Africans knew and remembered their history and considered ours, they would be praying for Nigeria and thanking us every day rather than insulting and attacking us.

Without our support and the pressure we brought to bear, the great Nelson Mandela may never have been freed and the ANC and its armed wing would not have received the massive and robust funding and support that it did throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s. Together with Cubans and Libyans, Nigeria did more for the liberation of South Africa and South African majority rule than any other nation in the world.

But they have repaid our good with evil. They have made us weep and shed tears for our compatriots.

The South African Foreign Minister and those who share her racist and xenophobic views should consider the implication of her words.

Failing to do so may provoke a series of events and reprisals.

A word is enough for the wise.

Permit me to conclude this contribution with the following:

In the early to mid-1970s when apartheid was alive and well in South Africa and when I was a young student at Harrow, which remains the best private school in England, I broke the jaw of a blond, blue-eyed English-speaking white South African fellow student who said some very nasty things about black South Africans during a history class.

During a heated debate about racial segregation and the South African Mixed Race Act which made it a criminal offence for blacks and whites to get married or have sexual relations, he got up and said before the entire class, “Allowing those dirty black dogs to touch our beautiful and pure white women is sacrilege. It is against the laws of God! It is like getting a monkey to mate with a human being!”

Finally, he said “no sane white woman would ever want to have sex with a black African monkey and any of them that does should be sent to jail”.

I reacted swiftly and without any hesitation. I left my desk, walked up to him and broke his jaw with one clean blow from my right fist.

I remember hearing and enjoying the way his jaw popped open and cracked. It was a strange noise and, as he hit the floor, his legs started to shake uncontrollably after which he lost consciousness.

For one moment I thought I had killed him but thankfully eventually his eyes opened, he sat up and he was rushed to hospital on a stretcher.

He hailed from one of the biggest and richest white families in South Africa who were (and still are) in the diamond mining business and I almost got expelled from Harrow for my “wild and unruly” behaviour until I gave my reasons for hitting him to the school authorities.

They were shocked by what he had said, which they rightly regarded as a grave and reckless provocation, and they decided to let me off the hook.

I was reprimanded and warned and I remember that the Headmaster wrote a formal letter about the incident to my father who was livid with me for jeopardising my entire academic career because of a racial slight and slur.

Papa said, “you didn’t have to hit him and almost kill the poor boy: you could have just attempted to educate him in a civilised manner and at the worst insult him back!”

Yet I had no regrets or remorse about my action or the choice that I made and to my eternal credit, I never apologised for my action to the South African, the school authorities, my father or anyone else.

The truth is that I was proud of what I did and I believed that defending the honour of my black South African colleagues was far more important than staying at Harrow.

My gamble paid off and the South African boy, as sober as ever, never insulted or spoke ill of blacks again in my presence. As a matter of fact, we ended up becoming friends in the following years.

