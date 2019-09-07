Warri, Effurun submerged following heavy down pour

By Akpokona Omafuaire

FOLLOWING a two-day rainfall, major streets in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas of Delta State were yesterday flooded causing serious hardship to residents and commuters.

Consequent upon the deluge, many of the roads became impassable as motorists had to wade through flood to get to their destinations while many business premises were shut to business as the premises remained inaccessible. As a result, commuters could not get transportation services from one point to the other.

Wading through the Effurun/NPA express-way by vehicular users was risky as the bridge before the Chevron Warri office was covered with water, same with the bridge before the Delta Broadcasting Station.

Airport Road by Greenerline Transport company was flooded to the point that petrol filling stations and business premises were not opened to business.

In some areas, residents were busy bailing out waters from their homes as a result of the heavy rains.

Our Correspondent who drove round town saw that many commercial shops were still under lock-and-key.

Vanguard