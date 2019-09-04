VMware’s Virtualize Africa Cements Continent’s Future in Cloud and Virtualisation

By Chris Onuoha

Last week, the cloud computing giant, VMware Inc concluded on their annual event, VMworld, where leaders of the tech field came together to experience new and exciting innovation in the field of cloud computing and virtualisation.

The company’s diverse enterprise infrastructure product line meant it could showcase new products and solutions that touches on almost every field of the tech world, from the light-hearted fun to barrier-breaking inventions. It was an impressive few days that show a bright and promising future for VMware.

Africa was, however, not left out of the plans for the future of cloud. The VMware IT Academy: Virtualize Africa programme took pride of place amongst the events, with a delegation from across the continent on hand to talk about the great work happening in Africa.

Delegates from the African Union Commission were present to talk about the work being done to upskill the continent through their strategic partnership with the VMware IT Academy: Virtualize Africa programme.

Headed by Her Excellency, Sarah Anyang Agbor, commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology and other members of her team, the delegation were on hand to speak about the progress being made in ICT on the continent, and the sizable influence that VMware was having on this drive, thanks to its commitment to train and educate Africans for the tomorrow’s world. This kind of pertinent training guarantees The Four Es that the AUC is concerning itself with as it drives Africa towards excellence: employment, entrepreneurship, education and engagement.

Just as Rome wasn’t built in a day, Africa’s technological growth may not be overnight, but the signs of advancement and preparation for the future is undeniable and exciting.

Vanguard