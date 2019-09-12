The 24th edition of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics will hold on Thursday in Kebbi with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in attendance.

Osinbajo on his verified twitter account tweeted on thursday morning: “I will be in Kebbi State today for the MSME Clinic,”

“The MSME Clinics assemble Government agencies under one roof to provide on spot solutions to the challenges faced by MSMEs.

“These include Access to Finance, Business registration, Product registration and certification,” he added.

Over 400,000 MSME participants have so far partook in the MSME Clinics across 23 states so far, with the Vice-President attending 21 of those Clinics.

Vanguard reports that the states that have hosted the Clinics since its inception include Bauchi, Plateau, Kwara, Sokoto, Cross-River, Eboyin, Ogun, Ondo, Edo,FCT, Kaduna, Kano, Niger, Oyo, Ekiti, Abia, Enugu, Anambra Osun, Katsina, Lagos, Kogi and Akwa Ibom States.

Also since its inception, seven one-stop shops have been launched in the Federal Capital Territory, Osun, Cross River, Kwara, Abia, Plateau and Bauchi states by assembling relevant agencies together in one place so as to enable MSMEs access their services on an on-going basis with relative ease.

Through the Clinics, about 300,000 new business names have been registered by the Cooperate Affairs Commission (CAC) at a reduced 50% price of N5000, from the normal N10,000.

Vanguard