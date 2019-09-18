VDT deepens internet market with new experience centre

By Prince Osuagwu

In a strategic move to deepen market penetration and improve customer service, Nigeria’s broadband communication service provider, VDT Communications Limited has opened a Customer Experience Center for customers on its 4G Lte Advanced internet Services .

The experience center comprises customer service desk, customer waiting area, experience console, technical help desk, with a 24/7 call centre attached. The center is to give its customers hands-on experience of 4G Lte Advanced products and services.

Addressing guests at the formal opening of the centre, the Managing Director and CEO, VDT Communications, Mr. Abiodun Omoniyi noted that, “By the opening of the experience center, VDT Communications has taken its customer service a notch higher; offering a platform to showcase its customers-centric disposition and friendly attitude aimed at always adding value and keeping the customers delighted”.

Omoniyi also said that, “This is just one of such experience center to be opened in strategic areas in Lagos and other parts of Nigeria as our 4G Lte advanced internet coverage expands”.

According to him, the VDT experience center promises to offer a holistic and total premium experience for after-sales services. to customers.

Commending the management of VDT Communications for professional approach at providing quality services, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Mr. Olabiyi Durojaiye, said: “NCC is poised to collaborate with industry players to grow more local talents in the field of telecom and ICT in general and we are relentless in our determination to identify, train and nurture Nigerian youth to compete with the likes of Bill Gates and Zuckerbergs of this world”.

Vanguard