Use office to attract development to Bayelsa, Dickson urges Sylva

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa, has urged the Minister of States for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, to use his position as a minister to attract development projects to Bayelsa.

Dickson, who stated this in Yenagoa on Monday during a media chat urged the minister to work towards the relocation of multinational oil companies’ headquarters to the Niger Delta.

He said that Bayelsa as an oil-rich state should host some of the headquarters of multinational companies.

The governor further urged the minister to lobby the federal executive council to construct a road linking Nembe and Brass local government areas.

Speaking on the recently concluded party primaries, Dickson said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), conducted a `very transparent and popular primary election.

He said that PDP’s governorship candidate in the state, Sen. Douye Diri, had the wherewithal to govern the state.

Dickson said the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), could not produce a candidate with the competence to govern Bayelsa.

“APC can never win any election in Bayelsa, because they lack the presence and will to win a free and fair election in the state.

“The PDP’s candidate is qualified and experienced, he is tested and proven to be the best option for the people of Bayelsa.

“When people without character lead others, there will be insecurity, brigandage, militancy and other vices,” he said.

Reacting to the alleged recent defection, the governor stated that no serious PDP member would move to APC, saying, “I urged aggrieved persons to sheath their sword.’’

“A peace and reconciliation committee has been set up to bring all party members together for the progress of the party,” he said.

The governor used the forum to urge Bayelsa people to vote massively for the PDP in the Nov. 16, governorship election in the state.

Dickson’s tenure as governor of Bayelsa will elapse on Feb. 14, 2020.

