US certainly will like to avoid war with Iran ―Trump

United States President Donald Trump said on Monday that it looked like Iran was responsible for attacks over the weekend on Saudi Arabian oil plants, but he wants to avoid war.

“It is certainly looking that way at this moment,” Trump told reporters when asked if he believes Iran carried out the attack.

“With all that being said, we’d certainly [will] like to avoid war”, he said. “I don’t want war with anybody but we’re prepared more than anybody.”

Aljazeera reported that Washington has blamed Tehran for the attacks, which cut five per cent of world crude oil production. Iran has rejected the allegations.

Trump said Monday at the White House that the United States is not looking at retaliatory options until he has “definitive proof” that Iran was responsible.

The attacks took place early on Saturday on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have been locked in a war with a Saudi-UAE-led coalition since 2015, claimed responsibility for the attacks, warning Saudi Arabia that their targets “will keep expanding”.

A Saudi military spokesman on Monday said initial investigations show Iranian weapons were used in the weekend attacks.

Iran has denied it was behind the attack, saying such allegations were meant to justify actions against it.

