By Shina Abubakar

Kidnappers struck again on Sunday evening in Osun State as an Abuja bound bus was attacked along Imesi-Ile Ekiti states road.

It was gathered that the bus parked at the motor park before it was attacked and some passengers were forcefully taken away by the hoodlums.

Former chairman of Obokun Local Government, Mr. Sunday Ojo-Williams, an indigene of Imesi Ile, confirmed the attack in a chat with Newsmen on Monday. He explained the vigilante group working in Imesi Ile and policemen immediately they got wind of the attack launched a rescue operation and were able to rescue some of the passengers. Vanguard learnt that the kidnappers released some of the victims because of the pressure on their trail. The victims had been in captivity of the hoodlums for about 18 hours before some of them were released. A reliable source informed the medium that one Kabirat Adejumo is among the released victims. He added, "They are still there combing the bush for others that are still being held by the kidnappers."