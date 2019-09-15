UNN introduces new teaching method for medical students

By Anayo Okoli

IN a bid to encourage its students to be well grounded in the study of medicine, the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is set to establish an innovation in its teaching and learning method.

Known as K-Smart Test Edge Computer Platform, the new method, according to the provost of the College, Prof. Uchenna Nwagha, deploys 3D imaging that integrates intuitive coloured graphics and animation for medical pictures and procedures for teaching and evaluation of medical students.

According to Nwagha, the new method, the first of its kind in Nigeria, would help the students do better in the study of medicine as they will be seeing visuals and audio of the human parts they are being thought.

The provost, who spoke weekend, in Enugu at a press briefing to announce the institution of Annual Distinguished Award of the College, also disclosed that the College has established a functional research management office and have applied for grants from the National Institute of Health, NIH.

On the alumni award, Nwagba announced that former Rivers State governor, Dr. Peter Odili, Senator Chris Ngige, former Enugu State governors, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Senator Chimaraoke Nnamani are among the alumni to be honoured by the College during the 1st Distinguished Annual Award on Thursday.

According Nwagha, Odili will also deliver the 1st Distinguished Annual lecture of the College. He also named other alumni to be honoured to include Dr. Nkemka Jombo-ofo, Pro. Joseph Osuji; Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezenwugo, Prince Arthur Eze;while Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi will be honoured for good governance.

Others are Chief Innocent Chukwuma (Innoson), Prof. Benneth Omalu, Ambassador Iyke Odo, Chile Ogugua and Prof. Benjamin Nwosu.

Late Prof. Dora Akunyili will be given posthumous award for philanthropy & transformational leadership while First Bank will be recognized for corporate social excellence.

Vanguard