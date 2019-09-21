UN Rapporteur: Accept truth, seek help, PDP advises Buhari

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to show humility and accept the bitter truth that poverty, internal conflicts, bloodletting, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, abuse of human rights and general national insecurity are worse in the country today than they were before he took overpower.

The party said rather than embarking on ego trip and picking a fight with the United Nation UN, rapparteur, Agnes Callamard, for highlighting the grave security issues in our country, which are already in the international domain, “the Buhari Presidency should be seeking for help, seeing that it has no solution to the festering problem.”

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “if anything, the UN rapporteur’s report only reinforces the positions of credible international bodies including the United States Department of State, Amnesty International, AI, and Transparency International, TI, which also reported cases of arbitrary and extra-judicial killings, illegal arrests, arbitrary detention, torture, festering violence, reported disappearances and abuse of human rights under the Buhari administration.”

The statement read in part: “The PDP holds that the UN report is a vindication of its stance as well as that of millions of Nigerians that the ineptitude and repressive tendencies of the All Progressives Congress, APC, administration under President Buhari are emboldening acts on violence and fuelling impunity, division and intolerance in the polity.

“Today, Nigeria is becoming one of the most insecure places to live. Citizens can no longer move freely around their country as marauders, kidnappers, insurgents and bandits take over the highways, pillage communities, kill and take citizens captive at will.

“By fighting persons or organization that tell us the truth instead of seeking solutions, the Buhari Presidency is doing a great disservice to Nigerians especially those in communities being ravaged by insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and ethnic clashes.

“The PDP holds that at the moment, what ought to be paramount to the Buhari Presidency should not be the sentiments of regime image but the welfare and security of vulnerable Nigerians.

“President Buhari should, therefore, caution his handlers on their unguarded statements on grave national issues.

“He should immediately accept responsibility for his failures and seek help since he has not demonstrated the capacity to effectively led a nation as complex as Nigeria at the moment. The truth can be bitter, but in its acceptance lies the solution.”