UK’s Members of Parliament plan vote of no-confidence in Boris Johnson

A vote of no confidence in the government aimed at replacing Boris Johnson as prime minister could be held next week, a senior SNP MP has said.

Stewart Hosie told the BBC such a move may be the only way of avoiding a no-deal Brexit on 31 October.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon hinted on Friday she might back Jeremy Corbyn becoming a “caretaker” prime minister.

The Liberal Democrats have, however, said the Labour leader is too divisive a figure to play such a role.

Mr Johnson has arrived in Manchester ahead of the opening of the Conservative Party Conference on Sunday.

He is expected to tell delegates that only a Tory government will deliver on the result of the 2016 EU referendum.

MPs have refused to back the prime minister’s demand for a snap general election until no deal is taken off the table.

Mr Hosie said there was growing concern that Mr Johnson may find a way of circumventing the so-called “Benn Bill” which requires him to seek an extension to the UK’s departure date if no deal has been agreed.

The aim of a no-confidence vote would be to install an interim prime minister who would secure a short Brexit delay and then call a general election.

“We have to do that because there is now no confidence that the prime minister will obey the law and seek the extension that Parliament voted for only a few weeks ago,” he told the Today programme.

“If we are serious about the extension that is the only game in town.”

