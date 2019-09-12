UK re-introduces two-year work visa for Nigerians, other foreign students

The United Kingdom has announced a new visa regime, which will allow foreign students stay and work in the country for two years after graduation.

British Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the new policy would come into effect for students starting courses in 2020.

The plan is an overturn of Theresa May’s 2012 immigration policy, which mandated foreign students to leave four months after finishing a degree in the UK.

According to him, the new policy will allow graduates apply for jobs regardless of their skills or the subject they studied.

He said the policy was aimed at recruiting talented graduates in maths, engineering, technology and other disciplines.

Williamson, who noted that the move would also contribute to the cultural development of the UK, said: “The important contribution international students make to our country and universities is both cultural and economic.

“Their presence benefits Britain, which is why we’ve increased the period of time these students can remain in the UK after their studies.

“Our universities thrive on being open global institutions. Introducing the graduate route ensures our prestigious higher education sector will continue to attract the best talent from around the world to global Britain.”

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also said the new policy would enable students “unlock their potential” and begin careers in the country.