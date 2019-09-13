Breaking News
Ugandan MPs warned to ‘eat slowly’

The speaker of Uganda’s parliament has issued a stern warning to MPs to be on their “best behaviour” during a forthcoming conference that will attract delegates from across the world.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) takes place between 22-29 September in the capital, Kampala, and more than 1,000 people are expected to attend.

Speaker Rebecca Kadaga told legislators to observe etiquette, respect the official dress code, and also warned them against “indulging with delegates”, the Daily Monitor website reported.

Ms Kadaga also issued some guidance on how to behave in the canteen.

“When you load your plates… don’t overload. Don’t mix dessert and meat [or] matooke [boiled bananas] and the soup,” she said.

She added: “While eating, even when you are hungry, don’t rush.”

According to BBC report, Ms Kadaga also implored MPs and parliamentary staff not to drink excessively.

“Your drinking should be done in your homes and avoid the smell of alcohol in the morning,” she warned.

