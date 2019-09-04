U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper made this known in a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“I have determined that 11 military construction projects are necessary along the international border with Mexico, with an estimated cost of $3.6 billion… to support the use of armed forces in connection with the national emergency.
The barriers, he added, are meant to deter illegal entry, channel migrants to ports of entry and will help Defense Department personnel more efficiently support homeland security efforts.
U.S. President Donald Trump has been slammed by lawmakers in recent days over the diversion of emergency funding for building a border wall amid hurricane season.
Later on Tuesday, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that Trump’s decision to divert military funding without congressional approval to build the border wall will make America less safe and dishonors the U.S. Constitution.