Two killed in fresh Plateau attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

wo persons have been reportedly killed and five others injured on Sunday night in a fresh attack by some gunmen in Nding village, Fan district of Barkin Ladi Local Government of Plateau State.

The incident locals said occurred at about 7 pm and this is coming after a similar incident occurred in neighbouring Foron district where three people were reportedly killed over 200 cows and sheep rustled.

Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Istifanus Gyang in a press statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Musa Ashoms and issued to Journalists on Monday in Jos expressed sadness and condemns the killing.

Senator Gyang who is also the Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Defence described as unfortunate the incessant attacks and killings of his constituents by gunmen.

Also read:

“I am shocked and sad that after several appeals for peace and unity in Plateau North Senatorial District, my constituents are witnessing attacks while several lives have been lost.

“This is regrettable that when we have not recovered from the attacks in Vatt, Rubung in Foron District where lives were lost, we are here confronted with another sad moment. Yesterday (Sunday) Nding Loh of Barkin Ladi LGA was attacked around seven o’clock leaving two persons killed and five others injured.”

However, the State Police Command is yet to confirm the fresh incident.