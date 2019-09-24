Breaking News
Two caught with human skull in Osogbo

By Shina Abubakar

Two suspects, Mohammed Danni and Raheem Abdullateef were on Tuesday allegedly caught with a human skull.

The suspects, according to findings, were caught in the early hours of Tuesday by men of Operation Puff Adder.

They were caught at Gbaemu junction off Catholic Mission Road in the state capital.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Folashade Odoro confirmed the incident, saying the investigation is ongoing on the matter.

She said the suspects were caught by operatives of the force led by ASP Ajisebutu Emmanuel.

She added that the skull was suspected to have been severed from a grave around the community.

According to her, the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige has instructed the criminal investigation department to take over the matter, with a view to bringing the suspects to justice.

