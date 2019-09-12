Turan : Turkish star gets suspended sentence over brawl

Turkish football star Arda Turan was given a suspended sentence of nearly three years over a brawl with a prominent singer, Turkish media reported on Thursday.

The 32-year-old midfielder, currently on loan from Barcelona to Istanbul club Basaksehir, got into a dispute with singer Berkay Sahin last year outside an Istanbul nightclub, reportedly over the singer’s wife.

The brawl left the singer, who is known by his first name, with a broken nose.

In his testimony to police last year, the footballer said he went to the hospital where Berkay was taken, carrying a gun and asking to be shot if he had really harassed his wife.

Turan was sentenced to two years, eight months and 15 days in prison for firing a gun to spread fear and panic, unlicensed possession of a weapon, and causing intentional injury, local media reported.

But he will not be jailed unless he commits another crime in the coming five years.

In a message on social media, Turan said the incident taught him a lesson.

“From now on, my biggest goal will be to work harder, perform my job to the best of my ability, and fill my beloved wife, club and friends with pride.”

