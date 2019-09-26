Tricycle operators confirm making more money online

By Dennis Agbo, Enugu

Operators of commercial tricycles, otherwise known as Keke, in Enugu state, have confirmed improved revenue using online operations to service their passengers.

The operators made the revelation when its union officially launched Opay online transportation system in Enugu, yesterday.

One of the riders, Chisom Onu said “I can confirm that I’ve been making more money since I joined Opay. Now I earn more money from about N5,000 to N10,000 daily.”

Another operator, Michael Odoh stated that the online model was very good and secured. “I now see myself as a merchandiser and the platform is highly secured,” Odo disclosed.

On his own account, Chairman of Tricycle Riders Association in the State, Mr. Benjamin Ikah stated that the Opera payment transport system will get rid of using tricycles to commit crimes in Enugu state.

Ikah also disclosed that the state government has introduced security numbers for all tricycle operators in the state to checkmate criminality in the state transport sector.

Permanent Secretary in the state ministry of transport Mr. Ogbonna Idike stated that the government was happy about the revelations from the riders who testified that the online model has increased their earnings, noting that the scheme became successful because of government’s support for the programme.

Idike said the scheme would not be transient since it has potentials of taking the subscribers to higher levels. “We have seen that it enhances security, empowers our people and has united the riders. It has improved Keke riders from ordinary operators to upward businessmen and the government will continue to support it,” Idike said.

He advised the riders to operate by the rules of roads safety, such as parking to receive or make calls.

Opay Business Director, Mr. Moses Awolowo noted that with the scheme, it would be difficult for security agents to extort the riders; adding that they first train their operators, make them internet compliant and ensure that they don’t beat traffic lights or ride dangerously.

