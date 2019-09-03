Tribunal upholds Umahi’s election

By Peter Okutu

Abakaliki—THE Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, yesterday, upheld the electoral victory of Governor David Umahi of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, during the March 9 governorship election.

Peoples Democratic Movement, PDM, candidate in the election, Chief Ajah Agha had petitioned the Tribunal on what he termed “unlawful exclusion of his name in INEC’s ballot paper,” accusing PDP and its candidate of being behind the development.

The sitting, which took place at the state High Court premises, had Justice A. B. Abdukarim presiding among other legal luminaries.

Delivering his judgement, Justice Abdukarim dismissed the petition by PDM for lack of merit.

Chairman of the tribunal quashed the case, saying ”PDM did not submit the name of their candidate to INEC when they were supposed to do so. Your party sent names three days after closure of submission, according to finding.

“Also, your party did not organise primaries to produce a candidate according to INEC guideline. Therefore, your petition lacks merit.”

Reacting to the ruling, Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, described the judgement as victory for democracy and called on Ebonyi people to support the Governor Umahi-led administration in the state.

He said: “We are pleased with today’s ruling. It is victory for democracy and for all Ebonyi people. The governor is determined to ensure the development of the state and human capital development. We congratulate the governor, PDP and indeed Ebonyi people for this victory.”

Also, member representing Ishielu and Ezza North Federal Constituency(Ebonyi State), in the House of Representatives, Anayo Nwonu, congratulated Governor Umahi on his victory at the tribunal.

Nwonu noted that the tribunal’s judgement was a true reflection of the wishes of Ebonyi people.

In a statement by his media office in Abakaliki, the lawmaker noted that he was not surprised about the governor’s victory owing to the general acceptance and popularity, which Umahi’s administration is enjoying in the state.

He said the petitioner’s decision to challenge the outcome of the election was a nullity as Umahi’s election was adjudged by all observers as credible, free and fair.

Nwonu also commended the PDP and the entire people of Ebonyi State for their continuous supports and cooperation for the present leadership in the state.

Vanguard