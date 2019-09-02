Tribunal sacks PDP federal lawmaker, orders rerun in 7 units

By Shina Abubakar

Election Petition Tribunal hearing petition against the victory of PDP candidate for Ede Federal Constituency, in the February 23 general elections on Monday canceled elections in seven units across four local government areas as a result of over-voting.

It subsequently nullified the election of Mr. Bamidele Salam.

The panel ordered rerun in the seven units because, after the cancellation of elections in units where over voting was established, the margin of victory between the winner and the petitioner, Mr. Adejare Bello of APC was lesser than the number of registered voters in the affected units.

The tribunal is also delivering judgment in cases affecting some state lawmakers.

Details later.