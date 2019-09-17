Tribunal judgment: Truth has prevailed — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, on Monday, described the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on which platform he won the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state, at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, as the triumph of truth over falsehood.

This was as Makinde appreciated the people of the State for standing by him before, during and after the election, calling on the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), to forget politics for now and join hands with him to work for the good of Oyo State.

A statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that he didn’t expect anything less from the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, because truth was always constant.

Makinde said: “We want to thank the people of Oyo State who have stood behind us before, during and after the election and since we have got into office. We didn’t expect anything else, because truth is constant. No matter how far a lie goes, the truth will always come out.

“We have remained focused on the task the people of the State committed into our hands. Today, we went out to Bishop Philip Academy to kick-start our programme for the provision of textbooks and exercise books, who resumed after the long vacation. We didn’t break any sweat over the petition, we have remained focused and we are pushing on with our agenda for Oyo State.”

Makinde added: “What I will say to the APC is that they should let us forget politics for now. We can pick up politics again by 2022. For now, let us all work together for the good of the people of Oyo State. Let us key into our agenda to bring prosperity to Oyo State; let us tackle poverty and ensure that our good intentions for the people of Oyo State are realised.”

Vanguard