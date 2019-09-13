By Rasheed Sobowale

The United States Treasury on Friday announced sanctions on three hacking groups it said were sponsored by North Korea that were allegedly involved in the “WannaCry” ransomware attacks and had perpetrated cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, Reuters reported.

According to Wikipedia, “The WannaCry ransomware attack was a May 2017 worldwide cyberattack by the WannaCry ransomware cryptoworm, which targeted computers running the Microsoft Windows operating system by encrypting data and demanding ransom payments in the Bitcoin cryptocurrency.

“It propagated through EternalBlue, an exploit developed by the United States National Security Agency (NSA) for older Windows systems.

“EternalBlue was stolen and leaked by a group called The Shadow Brokers a few months prior to the attack.

“While Microsoft had released patches previously to close the exploit, much of WannaCry’s spread was from organisations that had not applied these, or were using older Windows systems that were past their end-of-life.

“WannaCry also took advantage of installing backdoors onto infected systems.”

Reuters News Agency quoted the US Treasury to have listed the names of the groups as Lazarus Group, Bluenoroff, and Andariel, according to the Treasury.

Vanguard.