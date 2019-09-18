Breaking News
The views from UNGA 74th opening ceremony in New York

On 7:12 am

Vanguard’s photo journalist, Abayomi Adeshida, captures some exciting moments at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opening ceremony in New York.

Cross section of delegates and guests applauding during the official opening of the 74th Session of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande with the UN Secretary General, António Guterres (l) and the United Nations Under Secretary General for Conference Management, Movses Abelian as well as delegates during the official opening of the 74th Session of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prof, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande hits the gavel while the UN Secretary General, António Guterres (l) and the United Nations Under Secretary General for Conference Management, Movses Abelian looked in admiration during the official opening of the 74th Session of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Some delegates from Nigeria departing the office of the President of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, Prof, Tijjani Muhammad-Bande to observe the official opening of the 74th Session of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.
Cross section of delegates and guests applauding during the official opening of the 74th Session of the United Nations at the UN Headquarters, Manhattan, New York.

