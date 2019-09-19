Terrorism: Army bans activities of humanitarian agency in North East

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Army has banned activities of a humanitarian agency, Action Against Hunger,AAH,in the North East.

The army,which said its action was based on its discovery that the organisation was aiding and abating the activities of terrorists in the region, said it had declared it persona non grata in the area.

A statement on Thursday by Col. Ado Isa,Deputy Director,Army Public Relations, Operation Lafiya Dole,said the activities of the non governmental agency was in contrary to the counter-insurgency war being carried on in the region by the Nigerian military.

The statement tagged:”Sabotage of the counter insurgency operations in the North East”,read:”The Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole,(TC – OPLD)) has observed with utter disappointment and concern the notorious activities of some Non Governmental Organizations (NGO) working in the North East (NE) Nigeria.

“The subversive and actions of the NGO Action Against Hunger (AAH) persisted despite several warnings to desist from aiding and abetting terrorists and their atrocities The TC – OPLD has on many occasions raised alarm over this unwholesome practices of some NGOs and expressed same position during meetings with the NGOs operating in the NE Theater of Operation.

“Consequently, the AAH has been declared persona non grata for aiding Boko Haram Terrorists/Islamic State West Africa by supplying them food and drugs despite warning from the TC – OPLD.

“The Command has obtained several credible intelligence indicating AAH as one of those NGOs operating in the NE that is notorious in supplying food and drugs to the criminals in the area.

“Members of the public are enjoined to continue to give credible information on the activities of the marauders/criminals and their supporters in the North East Theatre of operation.

‘The Operation Lafiya Dole wishes to assure the public of its resolve and determination to always partner with credible NGOs and CSOs to cushion the impact of humanitarian crisis generated by the criminals in the North East in line with the international best standards.”