Task Systems rated high in genuine Hp product supplies

Prince Osuagwu

Original Equipment Manufacturer, Hewlett-Packard, HP, has declared that ICT Solution Company, Task Systems, has remained one of its trusted and certified supplier of genuine products and solutions. After a rigorous audit performed on the equipment supplier by HP recently, the OEM said the exercise was just to fulfil due diligence because it knew Task Systems was up to the task of quality assurance rating.

The audit comes as the company has promised its numerous clients across the ICT ecosystem of continuous supply of genuine ICT products.

HP Vice President, Distribution and Supplies Sales in charge of Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Tiago Drummond-Borges, commended Task Systems for its consistently high level of product and service delivery.

He said “Thank you for your cooperation in the recent Channel Partner Protection Audit, CPPA, of HP-branded and Samsung-branded supplies (“HP Supplies”) conducted in your company. Our auditor did not find any cartridges that are counterfeit, grey marketed or otherwise unauthorised for resale by you, in the premises on the date of the audit. Consequently, we are glad to confirm your status as an HP partner as per your HP Partner Agreement.”

Task Systems Managing Director, Olufunke Oduntan said the development has, once again, confirmed Task Systems as the undisputed choice when it comes to the supply of genuine ICT products.

He said: “We are very elated that Task Systems again passed HP Channel Partner Protection Audit. In these past years, we have worked hard to make Task Systems the preferred ICT solution provider in Africa and beyond.

“We again assure our numerous clients that we will continue to meet their demands by continually supplying genuine products aimed at innovating and improving their business performance.”

