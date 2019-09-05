Sultan tasks youths on peaceful co-existence

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has advised Nigerian youths to always engage in activities that would promote cultural and religious understanding for harmonious relationship.

Abubakar made the call on Thursday in Sokoto during an interactive session with the members of the 2019 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Batch ‘B’, Stream 2, posted to Sokoto State.

He called on government at all levels as well as wealthy Nigerians to assist graduates in setting up businesses.

The monarch said that such support would greatly reduce unemployment, poverty and encourage self-reliance among Nigerian youths.

He called on members of NYSC to always pursue issues that would contribute to the development of the nation.

The Sultan enjoined them to desist from all forms of crimes and interact freely with members of their host communities, understand their values and respect them.

He called on Nigerians to utilise the advantages of the NYSC scheme to promote cultural and religious understanding and ensure harmonious relationship at all levels.

Abubakar described the scheme as a catalyst for promoting national unity, mutual respect, religious tolerance as well as harmonious living for the progress of Nigeria.

He urged all Nigerians to embrace one another and set aside all differences, which he said, was the reason the NYSC was established.

“We should live as our brothers’ keepers and tolerate one another irrespective of our background so that our nation will move forward because there can be no progress without unity.

” It is our tradition here to host every set of corps members deployed to our state in order to welcome them and also offer them a word of advice that will make their stay smooth and memorable.

” I am assuring you that your safety will be guaranteed through out your stay having implored all my district heads to take care of you or even to adopt you as their sons and daughters, ” the Sultan said.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Philip Enaberue, said no fewer than 1,160 corps members from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT were undergoing orientation in the state.

Enaberue commended the Sultan for his support for the scheme.