Stop distracting Okowa, let him work — Gbagi

Emma Amaize

FORMER Minister of State (Education), Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, said there was no need to further distract Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and the opposition should allow him to squarely face governance of the state, which the people elected him.

Gbagi, who sat through the three- hour judgement by the Delta State Governorship and Election Tribunal at Asaba, that dismissed the petition by All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, Chief Great Ogboru, against Okowa’s victory in the March 19 governorship polls, yesterday, said, “The tribunal dismissed the case with ignominy because they have nothing to stand on.”

“You know they like filing petitions even though they do not have a base in the state. You heard the judgement, a very bad case. My appeal is that they should stop distracting Okowa, let him do the work Deltans elected him to do.

“After his tenure in 2023, those who want to rule the state should come out. I did not expect less from the tribunal, I am a lawyer and I listened to the decision was impeccable. The petitioner simply had no case, no facts to prove his wild allegations of multiple voting and wrongful crediting of votes to Okowa. Therefore, the case being fatal collapsed like a pack of cards,” he asserted.

Gbagi added: “I call on Deltans and all members of the opposition to join hands with Okowa and PDP to build a stronger Delta. We are a PDP state and with a good governor, who is performing, we are growing stronger and stronger in Delta.”