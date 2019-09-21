Starwise Group holds China-Nigeria summit

By Juliet Ebirim

All roads led to Lekki, Lagos, recently when Starwise Group held a business summit, China-Nigeria Business Conference, at Eastgate Hotel.

At the event, which had over 300 attendees, different successful entrepreneurs spoke on businesses and their challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer, Starwise Group, Alabi Ayobami, explained that the company was committed to helping people to develop ideas as well as providing the best funding facility to start businesses.

He stated, “We won’t be interested in funding you unless you can prove that you have the product and the plan to make your business a success.”

Ayobami, who spoke extensively on ‘The International Trade Opportunities between Nigeria and China,’ said it was necessary to ask relevant questions and understand the terrain before embarking on importation businesses.





He urged entrepreneurs to always develop various business strategies in improving their products so as to withstand the competitive market

Also, a Microsoft certified professional developer, David Dada, shared tips on how to successfully establish an online business. While advising guests to embrace technology as it was gradually replacing manpower, he emphasised on the importance of being proactive towards life opportunities.

The Chief Executive of Brush Scent, Ademola Brush, used his life story to inspire the guests. According to him, being broke is not a good thing as he was once in the situation.

A major highlight of the event was a pitch presentation where start-up entrepreneurs introduced their businesses and stood a chance to get financial supports. N500,000 was later awarded to the winners of the best pitch ideas. Miss Uzoma Obi, a baker, went home with the grand prize of N250,000. The second runner-up got N150,000, while the third runner-up (two young men) were given N100,000.

VANGUARD