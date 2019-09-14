By Juliet Ebirim

All is set for the Africa Women Designers’ Week set to hold in Mozambique on the 18th and 19th October 2019. The event is put together by Nigeria’s leading Fashion house, St Eve -The organizers of West Africa Fashion Week and brains behind the Rose di Omimi fashion label and Mozambique’s Green Waves Inc, with support and partnership from the Trans Atlantic Centre For Development, Maputo and the Mozambique Government.

Tagged “Fashion and Society”, it offers a platform for the campaign against Gender-Based Violence and other issues relating to African women. The 2-day event will feature over twenty designers and hundred models from all over Africa who will rock the runway at the prestigious de conferencias Joaquim Chissano, Maputo, Mozambique.

The event will be attended by designers from various African countries, as well as artists from different cultural backgrounds and distinguished guests from African societies culminating in a fashion show and gala.

The creative director for the event, Mrs. Evelyn Okere has revealed that designers will be picked based on their creativity and ingenuity. With over sixteen African countries participating in the event, it promises to be a colourful one.

