SSS arrests Nigerian activist, Author of ‘we are all Biafrans,’ Chido Onumah

Nigeria’s State Security Service, SSS, has arrested a journalist and author of we are all Biafrans, Chido Onumah, Sunday, at the Abuja airport.

Mr Onumah, a journalist and author, was arrested at the Abuja airport on Sunday evening, according to reports on PREMIUM TIMES.

The report stated that Chido Onumah returned to Nigeria from Spain where he recently bagged a doctorate in communication studies.

On arrival via a Lufthansa airline and waiting for his luggage SSS officials accosted him the report stated.

The report claimed that Mr Onumah, at about 5:00 p.m., was taken to the SSS headquarters in Abuja.

Mr Onumah, author of We Are All Biafrans, is a regular columnist and is an editorial board member of PREMIUM TIMES.

He has, according to the report, been using his writings and his civic whistleblowers’ network, to call for good governance and anti-corruption in Nigeria. He is also an advocate for the restructuring of the Nigerian federation.

The reported stated that the SSS is yet to give any reason for Mr Onumah’s arrest. Efforts to reach the SSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, were not successful on Sunday evening. He did not pick calls to his phone.

