SINET advises Customs CG to arrest, prosecute corrupt officers

Authorities of the Nigerian Customs Service, (NCS) and the Standard Organisation of Nigeria, (SON) have been advised to intensify efforts towards ensuring total overhauling of the system through strict compliance to the operational techniques of the organizations.

The Social Integrity Network, (SINET) in a statement issued on Monday commended the Comptroller General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd) and the Director General of SON, Mr. Osita Aboloma, for their strides in combating smuggling and substandard goods in the country.

SINET National Coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Isah noted that, “We are glad that the NCS and SON have woken up to the clarion calls by Nigerians to fight smuggling and importation of substandard products to a standstill in order to create more opportunities and rapid economic recovery for the nation.

“The boarder closure has further confirmed the position of Nigeria as the giant of Africa and the effect is being felt positively by local manufacturers while the nation’s revenue generation has also improved tremendously.

“While smuggling and importation of substandard products have adverse effects on industrial productivity, jobs , bank loan obligations, it is also the major catalyst for the persisting insurgency and kidnapping among other social vices, paving ways for dangerous weapons in the country.”

SINET helmsman further stressed that Cutoms should extend the combat against smuggling beyond boarder protection and move to in-house smuggling conspiracy and connivance among officers adding that any officer found wanton should be severely dealt with and jailed for committing g felonious act.

“We commend SON for apprehending a warehouse owned and operated by Prosy and closing down the business for not complying with the required standard. There is need to do more in order to reduce the dastardly act to the barest minimum in order not to take the nation back by 50 years.

“The unity, peace and harmony of Nigeria is beyond individualism and all hands must be on deck to achieve this with all sense of professionalism, nationalism and patriotism.”

Vanguard