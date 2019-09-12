Shyboss drops audio, visuals for “BNS”

By Juliet Ebirim

Fast rising musical artiste, socialite and businessman Shyboss, is set to drop a new single, which he is dedicating to fans who constantly push him on social media to release new songs.

According to him, the new song titled BNS, is a follow up track of his last single “Nene” which was produced by renowned producer, Kiddominant. “BNS is a song that talks about the luxury life many people aspire to live. The song advises them to work hard enough to get the life they want.”

Shyboss took time off the music scene to concentrate on his business, but he never fails to state that music is a hobby he can never get tired of.

Recall that in 2015, at Orezi’s Album launch party, he hinted that BNS Management Company would start focusing on the entertainment industry, with collaborations and song releases in view.

The serial entrepreneur also revealed that he has commenced the development of a permanent structure for Ballycious Kitchen, a catering company he co-owns with his younger sister.

