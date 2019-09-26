School rewards hardwork, recognises staff

By Temitope Adegbola and Victoria Tay

The management of Whiteberyl School, Isawo, Ikorodu has rewarded some teaching and non-teaching staff of the school for their immense contributions to its growth at a colouful ceremony held recently in the school premises.

Speaking on the occasion, the Proprietress and Director of Studies, Mrs. Omolola Ogunjimi, said the school would never take for granted all the efforts and contributions of staff that had taken it to high level.

Pouring encomiums on the award recipients, Mrs. Ariyo Titi and Mrs. Chioma Onyewuchi, who were rewarded as the Best Non-teaching Staff of the Year and the Best Teacher of the Year respectively, Ogunjimi noted that people should be acknowledged for their efforts when they were alive to savour the joy of such an occasion.

In the case of Mrs. Ariyo, the Proprietress said, “This award is long over due. She has been with the school from the Genesis and no matter what goes wrong, she never gives up on the vision and dreams that led to the setting up of this school. She never complains. In fact, every parent beckons on her when they need urgent attention. Even when the school authorities put blames on her. She’ll never say, “It’s not my fault.” She takes all issues as if that is all she lives for. Mere words cannot completely express my appreciation and thanks to Mrs. Ariyo. “

Speaking on the award, Mrs. Onyewuchi said, “ I never expected this award. I have been with the school for about 10 years, and since then I have been working as hard as I can do, not knowing that anyone was watching. I don’t work to please anyone but God and my conscience. It’s just part of me. I don’t do eye service neither do I complain because I believe that whatever you do to or for others, you do also for yourself.

I have never regretted working with Mrs. Ogunjimi. She is not the bossy type and she likes carrying everyone along especially ensuring that everyone around her is successful.

Vanguard