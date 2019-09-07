By Emmanuel Okogba
Samuel Eto’s retirement brings to an end an illustrious career that started a little over two decades ago. The four-time Champions League winner who cited his need for rest as the reason for hanging his boots put an end to his involvement in on-field activities on Saturday and here Vanguard takes a look at the career of one of Africa’s great in numbers.
1 — Olympic Gold Medal
Serie A
Italian Super Cup
FIFA Club World Cup
2 — Africa Cup of Nations
Italian Cup
Spanish Super Cup
Copa del Rey
3 — La Liga
4 — Champions League
African Footballer of the Year
Top Scorer
718 club appearances
359 club goals
116 assists
94 yellow card
1 second yellow card
3 red cards
118 international appearances
56 international goals
Meanwhile, most of the clubs the striker plied his trade with have reacted to the announcement. See some reactions below…
🇨🇲 | It may only have been a brief spell in Blue, but best of luck in retirement, @setoo9 – and congratulations on a fine career. #EFC 🔵 pic.twitter.com/GSp7hkbzMU
— Everton (@Everton) September 7, 2019
Enjoy retirement, @setoo9! 👏 pic.twitter.com/ipJNzQyAB9
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 7, 2019
LEGEND 💙❤ pic.twitter.com/ZY7qGvOjcF
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2019
🔝 @setoo9 🔥
🔵🔴 2004-2009
📝 We take a look back at his career with Barça including the most important stats and images 👇https://t.co/UJUVjh9HeY
— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 7, 2019
🇨🇲 | RETIREMENT
🖤💙 Goodbye @setoo9, thank you for all those memories we’ll never forget! 🏆🏆🏆
😢 Football will miss you! ⚽️
📹 Watch all of Sammy’s goals in ⚫️🔵 here 👉 https://t.co/hFFW0JzPTP pic.twitter.com/AWNtH54FQb
— Inter (@Inter_en) September 7, 2019
Gracias por todos y cada uno de tus goles.
🌟 Eres LEYENDA, @setoo9 🌟 pic.twitter.com/eaaUZRVayL
— LaLiga (@LaLiga) September 7, 2019
🤔 We think you forgot the best kit he wore… 😉🔴⚫️👹 https://t.co/eOxjx79e1D
— RCD Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) September 7, 2019
Samuel Eto’o has officially announced his retirement from football.
Throwback to when he won back-to-back trebles 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/ugEjwkJKTm
— B/R Football (@brfootball) September 7, 2019
