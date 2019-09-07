Breaking News
Samuel Eto’s 22 years illustrious career in numbers, reactions

By Emmanuel Okogba

Samuel Eto’s retirement brings to an end an illustrious career that started a little over two decades ago. The four-time Champions League winner who cited his need for rest as the reason for hanging his boots put an end to his involvement in on-field activities on Saturday and here Vanguard takes a look at the career of one of Africa’s great in numbers.

Samuel Eto
1 —  Olympic Gold Medal
Serie A
Italian Super Cup
FIFA Club World Cup

2 —  Africa Cup of Nations
Italian Cup
Spanish Super Cup
Copa del Rey

3 —   La Liga

4 —   Champions League
African Footballer of the Year
Top Scorer

718 club appearances
359 club goals
116 assists
94 yellow card
1 second yellow card
3 red cards
118 international appearances
56 international goals

Meanwhile, most of the clubs the striker plied his trade with have reacted to the announcement. See some reactions below…

