By Emmanuel Okogba

Samuel Eto’s retirement brings to an end an illustrious career that started a little over two decades ago. The four-time Champions League winner who cited his need for rest as the reason for hanging his boots put an end to his involvement in on-field activities on Saturday and here Vanguard takes a look at the career of one of Africa’s great in numbers.

1 — Olympic Gold Medal

Serie A

Italian Super Cup

FIFA Club World Cup

2 — Africa Cup of Nations

Italian Cup

Spanish Super Cup

Copa del Rey

3 — La Liga

4 — Champions League

African Footballer of the Year

Top Scorer

718 club appearances

359 club goals

116 assists

94 yellow card

1 second yellow card

3 red cards

118 international appearances

56 international goals

Meanwhile, most of the clubs the striker plied his trade with have reacted to the announcement. See some reactions below…

