By Emem Idio

STAKEHOLDERS and former ward chairmen of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Bayelsa State have condemned verbal attacks on the Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Mr Lawrence Ewrujakpo following his earlier choice by Governor Seriake Dickson as the running mate to the party’s candidate, Senator Douye Diri.

The choice of Erwrujakpo had stirred controversies in the PDP following an earlier insistence by Dickson and some party chieftains that Erwrujakpo, who hails from his Sagbama Local Government Area should be Diri’s running mate.

Following outcries by many party members, who condemned the development describing it as clannish, selfish and a recipe for failure at the election, Dickson convened a stakeholders’ meeting to review the decision within the September 23 time-frame for substitution of candidates.

However, former PDP ward chairmen under the auspices of The Patriots said the attacks on Ewrujakpo was unwarranted and disappointing.

The stakeholders in a statement by their Co-convener Mr Ogorika Kakandar, said the people of Bayelsa seemed to have forgotten the workaholic and service-oriented attributes of the senator when he was the commissioner for Works and Infrastructure.

Kakandar said: “Bayelsa West Senatorial district is at an advantageous position in producing the next deputy governor of the state. This informed the PDP leadership’s nomination of Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpo.

“The senator hails from Ofoni community in Sagbama LGA of Bayelsa state, a proud son of Tarakiri clan, born on the 5th of September 1965. His insatiable quest for knowledge and versatility caused him to acquire various academic degrees as well as tremendously impact lives wherever he finds himself making him a valuable team player, admired by all.

“We express our confidence in Senator Lawrence Ewrujakpo as a dependable ally to every progressive Bayelsan, a symbol of inspiration and a servant-leader who gives hope to followers. We urge eligible voters and Bayelsans to rally round and offer their maximum support to Sen. Douye Diri and Sen. Lawrence Ewrujakpo as the candidate and running mate.”

