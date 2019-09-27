Rivers APC crisis: Stakeholders appeal for Buhari’s intervention

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port Harcourt

Concerned stakeholders have appealed to President Muhamadu Buhari to resolve the lingering factional crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers state.

Interest group, Excellence Achievers Movement, through its President, Solomon Deesi Lenu, said yesterday in Port Harcourt that the division in the Rivers APC was robbing the party of its duty to constructively criticize the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

Lenu said:” Time has come for President Buhari to look into the crisis that has paralyzed Rivers chapter of the APC. This crisis is working against the collective interest of Rivers people.

A state that twice produced Mr. President's campaign Director-General, Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi deserves to effectively play an opposition role in governance by providing alternative directions for the Nyesom Wike's administration. "Rivers people should benefit a great deal from the present government they voted into power, but the reverse is the case today because opposition APC in Rivers is in disarray and needs to be restored." The group added that "We want the APC to be part of the solution to the deteriorating state of security, which appears to be too big for the current government to solve in Rivers. "The party constitution provides for an internal mechanism for settlement of disputes and if that fails, the leaders and executives at national level ought to prevail on the principal actors to ensure the party forges a common front to take its rightful place in serving its duties to the people of Rivers."

