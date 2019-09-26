Reps. to inaugurate standing committees on Oct. 2

The House of Representatives will on Wednesday, Oct. 2, inaugurate chairmen, deputy chairmen and members of Standing Committees, the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Ahmed Wase has said.

Wase made the announcement on Thursday at the House of Representatives chamber’s plenary in Abuja.

According to the deputy speaker, the list of committee members would be announced soon.

He also said that the leadership of the House would meet with chairmen and their deputies to marshal out methods of operations after the inauguration.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Speaker of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the list of chairmen and their deputies on July 25, 2019.

In a related development, the House has mandated all ad hoc committees to submit their reports within two weeks for onward handover to the standing committees.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion under urgent matter of public importance by the Deputy Majority Leader, Rep. Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo) at the plenary.

Moving the motion earlier, Akpatason said that all ad hoc committees were to finish all investigation before Sept. 30.

The deputy speaker urged all ad hoc committees to adhere and comply with the resolution of the House.

Wase warned that failure to comply with the resolution would attract serious consequences as defaulting members would not be allowed to carry out any assignment in the House.

Source: NAN

