Reps to inaugurate standing committees October 2

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ahmed Wase, said on Thursday that the lower legislative chamber would inaugurate its Standing Committees on October 2,

Wase disclosed this during the House plenary in Abuja.

According to the deputy speaker, the list of committee members will be announced soon.

He also said the leadership of the House would meet with chairmen and their deputies to roll out methods of operations after the inauguration.

The Speaker of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the list of committees chairmen and their deputies on July 25,

In a related development, the House has mandated all ad hoc committees to submit their reports within two weeks for onward handover to the standing committees.

This was sequel to a unanimous adoption of a motion under urgent matter of public importance by the Deputy Majority Leader, Peter Akpatason (APC-Edo) at the plenary.

Moving the motion earlier, Akpatason said all ad hoc committees are expected to finish all investigation before September 30.

The deputy speaker urged all ad hoc committees to comply with the resolution of the House.

Wase warned that failure to comply with the resolution would attract serious consequences as defaulting members would not be allowed to carry out any assignment in the House (NAN)

