Reps member repairs non-functional boreholes in Ondo

A member of the House of Representatives, Mr Tajudeen Adefisoye, has launched a massive repair and reticulation of all identified non-functional boreholes across the villages, hamlets and settlements in his constituency.

Adefisoye, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency in Ondo State, made this known on Friday in Akure.

The lawmaker who is also the Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Army, said the gesture was part of fulfilling his campaign promises while touring the towns and villages in the constituency.

According to Adefisoye, the Project, tagged, ‘operation keep the tap running’, apart from repairing the spoilt ones, new boreholes will be sunk in villages where there is no water.

“One of the things that broke my heart during my campaign tours across the villages of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency was the fact that the constituents lack access to potable water.

“I made immediate palliative intervention during the campaign period and also promised to reverse the ugly trend by providing means of accessing potable water if elected,’’ he said.

The lawmaker maintained that he had put all necessary measures in place to ensure immediate repair of all identified non-functional boreholes in the communities.

“In fulfilment of this promise, I have now put necessary machinery in place to ensure immediate repair and reticulation of all identified non-functional boreholes across the villages, hamlets and settlements of Idanre and Ifedore Federal Constituency.

“I also want to assure that, boreholes will also be sunk in identified rural areas within my constituency where there is no access to potable water.

“It is important to emphasise that I will never shy away from my social contract of delivering quality representation to the constituents of Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency.

“My faithful assurance is to continuously strive optimally to impact the lives of my constituents in diverse ways.

“My resolve is that things must be done differently in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency and we are already walking the talk,’’ Adefisoye said in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr Oluyemi Fasipe.

According to him, I can confidently assure you that the taps in Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency will start running in no time.

“This is just the beginning of better things that await my constituents and I urge them to keep faith with me by supporting with their prayers,’’ Adefosoye said.(NAN)

Vanguard