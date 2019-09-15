Repair works on Suleja-Minna road almost done – Niger Govt

The Niger state government has said the repair works on the bad sections of Suleja-Minna have since resumed and will be completed very soon.

Engineer Abubakar Sadeeq Balarabe, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure in a statement said rivers of heavy-duty vehicles have been provided with alternative routes and are advised to start plying the route.

“In the meantime, while the construction of Lambata to Kwakuti has been completed by the Niger State Government, the construction of the remaining section from Kwakuti to Chanchaga will resume immediately after the ongoing fixing of the bad portions.

“We wish to thank the public for the enduring patience and appeal to them to continue to cooperate with the state government and law enforcement officers” he added.

Vanguard