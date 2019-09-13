Rayce unveils artwork, tracklist for “Erection”

By Juliet Ebirim

Pop singer, songwriter and producer Kingsley Amoni better known as Rayce has eventually succumbed to the yearning of his teeming fans, as he is gearing up for his third body of work, a 7-track EP titled “Erection” which will drop on the 27th of September.

Erection EP consists of already released tracks like “Rotay” and “Like you” ad well as five new tracks namely “Awake” “Erection” “Feelings” “Human” and “Jah” as the bonus track.

The Edo State born singer popular for monster hits like Roll, Jack Sparrow, Wetin Dey, Tete la and a host of other hits from his inexhaustible vault of hits said “This EP is about serving the world hot Afro fusion, more like a gift to fans, because work is still in the pipeline to drop a fullscale album”.

This seems like a major comeback move with Admire Beatz Music, having signed a new partnership deal with fledging music publishing and event management company Playmode Music.

