Ramaphosa extends troop deployment in gang-infested communities

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday extended the deployment of troops in gang-infested communities in and around Cape Town.

The presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko said the extension, which lasts until March 31 next year, came into immediate effect on Monday.

Members of the regular and reserve forces of the South African National Defense Force (SANDF) will undertake operations in cooperation with the police.

They will support the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the areas where gangs have spiraled out of control.

Diko said the president has, in compliance with the Constitution, informed National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo of the extended deployment of armed forces.

Ramaphosa commends all the law enforcement agencies for the work done thus far and further extends his appreciation to the affected communities for supporting the work of the various security and law enforcement agencies.

The president authorised the original deployment of the SANDF in July 2019 for a two-month period ending on Monday to help quell rising gang violence which claims lives every week.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde requested the extension.

He said troops had played a key role in anti-gang operations so far, particularly in providing support to the South African Police Service (SAPS) and other law enforcement operations.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President last week cancelled his planned visit to participate in the UN conference to enable him to confront the security challenges in South Africa.

Vanguard