Protesting students ground Eha-Amufu Fed Poly

By Chinedu Adonu & Ikechukwu Odu

Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State was yesterday, thrown into pandemonium by students protesting “total collapse of security structure and exploitation by the management of the institution.”

The protesting students alleged that most of their hostels are dilapidated and frequently attacked by robbers who dispossess them of their valuables.

They also alleged that the management forced them to submit assignments with textbooks and handouts against their wish.

While speaking to Vanguard, President of Social Studies, Winner David, who spoke on behalf of the students, said: “We have endured so much in this school.

“Our medical facilities are poor and they charge us for every medical attention we receive, not minding that we paid for them in our school fees.

“Talking about security, no less than 100 phones had been collected this semester. Last week, 16 phones were collected from one room. At 9p.m. every day, the security will ask us to go inside the hostels; even those going for night class are not allowed to move around.

“But in the morning, we would be hearing stories of stealing. Our question is, who is stealing our property?”

Also, Secretary of Arts and Social Sciences, Aneke Favour, alleged that the ladies have been abused in so many ways by some lecturers, while security personnel barge into the female hostels, not minding if they were naked.

Provost reacts

However, in her reaction, Provost of the College, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu said: “I just assumed office in July last year. Within this short period, a lot of improvements had been made both in human and material resources.

“On the part of students welfare, I went into drastic action especially in the area of hostel facilities. I have been able to turn around the dilapidating facilities in the hostels. Within one year in office, I have been able to complete a six- room convenience facility.

“I want the students union executives to articulate their needs and come to me for immediate action. I am a mother and you are my children.”

She added that the protest was strange because the students’ requests had been attended to.

Vanguard