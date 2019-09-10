Protesting Benue pensioners end standoff

By Peter Duru

After seven days of standoff, aggrieved Benue pensioners under the aegis of Concerned Pensioners have agreed to call off their daily protest at the main entrance of Benue Government House.

Leader of the pensioners, Comrade Peter Kyado who conveyed the decision of the leadership to the retirees yesterday at the Government House Roundabout said they were dispersing after Governor Samuel Ortom promised to engage their leadership in a round able discussion.

He further explains that the intervention of well-meaning Benue sons including former governor Gabriel Suswam, Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr Titus Uba and the state leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, compelled them to call off the protest.

Also read:

According to Comrade Kyado, “the Governor has given his words that he will meet with us again on Wednesday to further discuss all issues we have raised.

“It is in view of this development that I urge all members to disperse and meet tomorrow at our secretariat for further briefing after our meeting with him,” he said.

It will be recalled that the retirees had last Wednesday embarked on a daily protect at the entrance of Benue Government House demanding payment of 15 months backlog of their pension arrears owed them by successive governments in the state.

Governor Ortom had met with the retirees and pleaded for understanding after he approved the payment of two months to retirees from the local government areas while those in the state capital received one-month payment.