The Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor Mr. Olisanyem Ifejika has charged media practitioners to contribute to nation building through developmental journalism.

Mr. Ifeajika who gave this charge on Monday in Asaba when he received Dr. Ejike Obeta and other staff of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Asaba, stated that journalists play an important role in the development of the nation through positive reporting and promotion of government’s policies and programmes.

“As media practitioners let us be part of the building and developmental process of government; this can be achieved by being assertive, asking the right questions, giving credible reports as well as carrying out our duties with integrity and honesty.

“Even as we hold government responsible for their duties let us also remember that we are also to be held accountable for everything that we do and report but most importantly, we have to promote the developmental programmes and policies of government.

“As a state government we are media friendly, our doors are open for questions, criticism and opinions because we believe in an all-inclusive government” he said.

Earlier Dr. Obeta said that they came to felicitate with Mr. Ifeajika on his appointment as the new Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

“Your appointment is a befitting one and we thank Governor Okowa for finding you fit for this position; we at NAN want to give assurance of our continuous cooperation to always cover and promote the policies, agenda and programmes of this government”.