Presidential Amnesty: Avoid faceless individuals against Otuaro’s selection, group tells Buhari

By Prince Okafor

Egbema Peace and Security Group, EPSG, has condemned statement credited to the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers, RNDA, threatening to destroy oil installations across the region if Chief Dennis Otuaro emerges as the new coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

The group described the move as a calculated attempt geared towards ruining the peace in the Niger Delta region. The group called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to give a deaf ear to the faceless RNDA, as it is irrelevant engaging with nonchalant individuals against the progress of the nation.

This is coming against the backdrop of last Wednesday Statement by the Reformed Niger Delta Avengers (RNDA) threatening to blow up oil installations in Nigeria if President Muhammadu Buhari sacks the Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Charles Dokubo and replaces him with Dennis Otuaro, an aide to former Niger Delta militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo). ”

The group had in a statement by its spokesperson, Johnmark Ezonebi, after an emergency meeting at the Benin River, stated that “We RNDA want to make it clear that any attempt to remove or to replace Dokubo would lead to collateral damage on all oil facilities and oil installations. We will cripple all the major oil pipelines in the creek of Niger Delta. Enough of this infighting, blackmail and outright falsehoods against Prof. Charles Dokubo. A word is enough for the wise.”

However, in another statement signed by the Coordinator, EPSG, Mr. Kari Ebipade, it stated that, “We are amazed at a report of this calibre. The security forces along with our men on ground were in the stated location (Benin River), there was never any meeting. Why will these individuals come out to cook such lie?

“We will continue to throw our support on the best and most capable hand to man the affairs of the Niger Delta region, as it is long due for us to migrate to a better height.

“Any faceless individual coming to create more anarchy in our region should desist and embrace peace, as we will not allow saboteurs to instigate unruly act here. We are ready to partner with the security forces to maintain peace in the Niger Delta.

“It is an open secret that the federal government’s attempt to implement the post amnesty policies had experienced serial setbacks owing to managerial failure in the leadership of the amnesty office. The current leadership has further demonstrated managerial inadequacy and leadership ineptitude which is a disservice to the philosophy behind the establishment of the programme.

“An experienced individual remains the best solution to solving the leadership issues witnessed in Niger Delta. Someone who is abreast with the region, and enjoys the collaborative relationship with the major stakeholders of the region. It is on this note that we restate our unmitigated resolve to join the call for Chief Dennis Otuaro to be considered for the job. Cheif Dennis Otuaro who has lived all his life in the Niger Delta possesses the skill, intelligence and proficiency needed to revamp the programme towards the achievement of the ideology upon which the program was initiated.

“Chief Otuaro’s choice has no match or parallel in every facet in terms of general acceptability, intelligence, mastery of the Niger Delta region, academic qualification, etc. He is a major character that the Federal Government, stakeholders and the entire Niger Delta region urgently needs to steer the leadership of the program to its desired destination.

“President Buhari should, therefore, listen to the collective voice of the stakeholders and residents of the region and appoint Otuaro as the coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.”

