President Buhari loses classmate

President Muhammadu Buhari said he was “devastated’’ by the passing of his classmate, Dr. Tukur Abdullahi, a Kaduna based medical doctor, who died at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The President said Dr. Tukur, who established and operated Jinya Specialist Hospital, was an “epitome of kindness, warmth and care which he brought into medical practice’’.

Disclosing this in a statement signed by Garba Shehu the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media Publicity, Buhari said; “As one of those who schooled with the deceased, I was always delighted to be associated with the gentleman, who was so nice,” President Buhari said.

“The late Dr Tukur was not only a gentleman, but also a compassionate and dedicated professional who chose medicine out of his sheer passion to serve humanity.

“I am deeply touched by the demise of Dr Tukur, one of the finest medical doctors you can ever meet. May Allah bless his gentle soul, and reward his good deeds with paradise.

“May God comfort his family and give them the fortitude to overcome this irreparable loss.’’

President Buhari sends condolences to Dr Tukur’s family, Katsina Emirate, government and people of Katsina over the sad loss, urging them to find solace in his good works.

Vanguard